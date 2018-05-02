Liberia: Future Builders Academy Determines to Provide Quality Instruction to Kids

The proprietor of the Future Builders Academy Inc. (FBAI) in the New Israel Community of central Johnsonville in Montserrado County Williams S. Daniel says the provision of quality education to kids is his focus for the next academic year.

He told the Daily Observer in an interview that the educational needs of the kids in the community have become greater and therefore the Ministry of Education (MoE) must make it a duty to provide the wherewithal for their growth.

"We are making sure that we provide a pathway to all kids that come through our institution," he said. "Our duty is to provide any child that wants to go to school the opportunity to do so."

He believes that encouraging parents to send their kids to acquire basic education is fundamental in setting up a promising future, as well as making learning more attractive to their growth.

Mr. Daniel said since the institution was established in 2011 it has never lost sight of ensuring that all kids go through the most basic learning process that the school can offer. "We take individual interest in every kid and we help those with difficulties in certain areas to overcome their problems," Mr. Daniel said.

He said providing quality education to kids is the duty of parents and educators. "As educators we cannot fail to do our duty, despite the financial challenges that come with it," he said.

Mr. Daniel said students are encouraged to obey rules at the school, which he believes will help them to respect laws in the country when they are grown up. "We want the kids to know what discipline is and what benefits they can gain from obeying rules at the school," he said.

He added, "We have realized that a lot of time is needed to get kids to understand what they have to do and we are doing just that for our students."

Though he did not go into details, he said his academy has acquired the services of teachers who are passionate about their profession and place material things below their services to the school and the kids.

"It is only when educators understand that because of their nature, kids need a lot of patience to reach their objective; and we are glad that we have such teachers at our school," he noted.

He said his administration has encouraged parents not to lose their investment in their kids because if they do not give up, they would benefit from their kids when they are old enough to pay back to their parents. "So what we tell parents is that no matter what the difficulties, their children's education should be a priority in their endeavors and we are happy that they listen to us," he said.

He meanwhile called on non-governmental educational support groups to visit the school and help their efforts to provide quality education to their students.