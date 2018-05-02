Liberia: AFL First Female Deputy Chief of Staff, 60 Others Confirmed

The senate at its 25th day sitting Tuesday confirmed over 60 nominees, including Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) first female Deputy Chief of Staff Colonel Geraldine Janet George.

Sources told the Daily Observer that the senators in executive session unanimously agreed to confirm Col. George, based on her rich scholastic and military background. She replaces current Chief of Staff (COS) Major General Prince C. Johnson.

Prior to her nomination, Col. George served as Acting Commander of the 23rd Infantry Brigade, headquartered at the Edward B. Kesselly Barracks. She has served in many other posts, including Commander of Military Police, Provost Marshall, 23rd Infantry Brigade Legal Officer, AFL Headquarters and Acting Deputy Chief of Staff.

A graduate from the College of West Africa, Col. George holds a Master of Arts (MA) Degree in International Relations, Webster University, United States of America; a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Degree in Criminal Justice from the African Methodist Episcopal Zion University College, Monrovia, and several other certificates relating to military training.

Col. George's international training included those at Fort Benning, USA; Basic Officer Leadership Course, Fort Benning; Military Police Basic Officer Leadership Course, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, USA, among many others in Sierra Leone and Rwanda respectively.

During her confirmation hearing, the AFL female officer assured the senate committee that in line with its oversight responsibility, she will hold regular consultations with them, based on instructions from her direct boss, the Chief of Staff.

Col. George, who hails from River Gee County, promised to work with the COS to improve the livelihood of soldiers as well as encourage many of her female colleagues to be recruited into the AFL.

She emphasized the importance and need to improve the salary structure of soldiers, the housing, medicare and education of army officers and their immediate dependents.

The senate also confirmed Assistant Defense Minister for Civil Works Anthony Kai Jelly.

At yesterday's hearings, the senate received several confirmation requests from its Committee on Internal Affairs for dozens of other local government nominees, with 48 coming from River Gee County alone, which included the local structure.

The senate also confirmed Transport Minister-designate Samuel Wlue, while Duannah A. Kamara and Moseray Momoh were confirmed as managing director and deputy managing director for administration respectively at the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation.

Meanwhile, Senate President Pro Tempore Albert Chie has reaffirmed the senate's resolve to continue serious work on some crucial Bills in Committee rooms, and that Thursdays will remain reserved solely for that purpose, while senate plenary will turn itself into a working committee to discuss those vast crucial bills.

On last Thursday, the senate received a motion from its Committee on Judiciary Acts on Alien and Nationality and Dual Citizenship, with Grand Cape Mount County Senator Varney Sherman kicking off the debates.

Senate President Pro Temp Chie has, however, clarified that no further debate will be held on that Act this Thursday as planned.

"We hold hearing on the Local Government Act this Thursday, followed by the proposed Land Rights Act, the Constitutional Amendment Provisions, while the Senate's Standing Rules come as last."