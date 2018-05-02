Liberia: EPA Boss to Address At Climate Change Confab in Bonn

The Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia, Nathaniel T. Blama, Sr. is attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference from April 30 to May 10, 2018, in Bonn, Germany, where he is expected to address the gathering, a release from the agency has said.

According to the release, Blama was extended an official invitation as head of the EPA to attend the global conference on Climate change.

Also attending the conference along with Mr. Blama is Benjamin S. Karmorh, Jr., Coordinator, Multilateral Environmental Agreement and National Coordinator, Climate Change Enabling Activities at the EPA.

Karmorh will, accordingly, provide technical support to Mr. Blama during the meeting.

The Conference is being attended by representatives from more than 190 countries, international organizations, civil society organizations, and climate change experts.

The intersession UN Climate Conference in Bonn, Germany intends to address the modalities of the implementation of the UN Paris Climate Change Agreement ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 24), Katowice, Poland in December, 2018. COP 24 is to complete the rule set to implement the Paris Agreement.

Prior to the UN Bonn Climate Conference, Mr. Blama attended the Second Technical Capacity-building Initiative for Transparency (CBIT) Meeting, held in the German Capital Berlin upon the invitation of the UN Climate Change Partners on CBIT.

At the meeting Blama presented a road map on the development of Liberia's CBIT with the objective to strengthen the institutional and technical capacities of developing countries to meet the enhanced transparency requirements of The Paris Agreement.

He will also present a progress report of Liberia's accessing the Green Climate Fund (GCF) at the Bonn Conference.

Liberia and Nepal are the first two developing countries that have been able to access fund from the GCF to develop their countries respective National Adaptation Plan (NAP), which is intended to address developing countries medium and long term adaptation needs to address the impact of climate change.

At present, Liberia is developing its NAP through the United Nations Development Program.

While at the Bonn Climate Conference, Mr. Blama is expected to hold side-line and bilateral meetings with international partners. He will inform partners about progress Liberia has made over the years to address the impact of climate change and at the same time, request for more technical and financial support to address the impact of climate change especially on Liberia's vulnerable communities.