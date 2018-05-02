Ethiopia: Zone Supplies 172.7Kg Gold to NBE Within 9 Months

North Western Zone of Tigray announced that it has supplied 172.7 kg gold to the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) over the last 9 months.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, Mining Affairs Focal Person of the Zone, Kalayu Berhane said that the gold which has been supplied to NBE is worth 138,160,000 Birr and 3 million of it was channeled into the government coffer as royalty.

"Our zone has huge gold reserve. There is a huge gold potential in Tahtay Adyabo, Laelay Adyabo and Asgede Tsimbla Woreda (Districts). Many individuals have been engaged in gold extraction traditionally and illegally. But since recent times, the zonal administration has started to organize unemployed youths to involve in the sector," he said, adding: "at the same time, we encourage those who extract gold in a traditional way to provide it to the National Bank."

However, the Focal Person admitted that the amount of gold being provided to NBE is only 7 percent from what was planned to be collected in the course of the last 9 months.

Kalayu added that the sector has created ample job opportunities for thousands of citizens, noting that in the rainy season about 120,000 and in the summer season more than 50,000 citizens have been involved in gold mining activities legally and illegally.

Besides, the Zonal administration has organized unemployed youths and women to support their livelihoods from the sector, according to him.

"We are working to let people nearby benefit from the resources. About 103 associations are being established in the mining sector. So far, we have created job opportunities for 2557 people,out of which 950 of them are women."

In addition to this, the focal person has indicated that local and foreign companies have been involved in mining sector in the zone, most of them in gold extraction.

"Ezana, local mining company has started operation and others have taken licenses. Upon going fully operation, they would haul out significant amount of gold in a modern manner. Thus, they would maximize the production so as to increase the foreign currency earnings of the nation."

It was learnt that NBE has received 4.6 billion Birr worth of gold from Tigray State alone in 2016 fiscal year.