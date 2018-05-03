2 May 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

North Africa: Tunisia Condemns Attack On Headquarters of High National Elections Commission in Libya

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Abdul-Jawad Elhusuni
Tripoli's central business district in 2012.

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia strongly condemned, on Wednesday, the "terrorist" attack that targeted the headquarters of the Libyan High National Elections Commission in Tripoli, describing it a "heinous" act.

At least fourteen people were killed and dozens wounded among police station members, security personnel and civilians in the attack.

According to a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tunisia has expressed its full solidarity with the brotherly Libyan people and its support for the Government of National Accord against the terrorist and extremist forces that are trying to undermine the transition process in Libya .

"Tunisia presents, in this painful circumstance, its deep condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded," the same statement reads.

