Zimbabwe: No Love Lost, MTM Artists to Grace Muridzo Album Launch

Talented musician Andy 'Baba Keketso' Muridzo has poured cold water on his battered relationship with Military touch Movement (MTM) stable whom he said will grace his 'Munondo' album launch on the 4th of May in Harare.

Earlier in March, the "Dherira" hit-maker sensationally claimed that he had terminated his "barren" contract with Jah Prayzah's Military Touch Movement (MTM).

However, it looks like there is no love lost between MTM and Baba Keketso as ExQ and Nutty O from Jah Prayzah's stable will be part of the supporting acts at his Munondo launch.

Speaking to 263Chat through his manager Gift Petro, Muridzo revealed that he still is in talking terms with the whole of MTM, Jah Prayzah included, and also that, only contract bonds were cut not social.

"Yes we will be having some members of MTM at our launch and that's because Muridzo's relationship with those guys as an artist and on social level is still blooming," said Petro.

He also added that the "Chidhafu Dhunda" hit-maker is in talking terms with Jah Prayzah whom he had criticized of trying to suppress him.

"We only stopped working with MTM label and not its members, Baba Keketso still talks with Jah Prayzah and the relationship is good to an extent where the two can forge a collaboration together" added the manager.