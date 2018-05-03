Photo: Tariro Kamangira/The Herald

Zanu-PF supporters queue to cast their votes at Tungamiri in Epworth, Harare (file photo).

Former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) Chief Executive Officer Alum Mpofu has surfaced in political circles after winning the chaotic Zanu PF primary elections.

Mpofu was hounded out of the state broadcaster in 2002 allegedly being caught in a "compromising" position with a young man at Harare's then popular Tipperary Restaurant and nightclub.

The facility was then owned by Pearson Mbalekwa who was a Zanu PF MP at the time.

Security guards spotted the alleged incident and immediately arrested Mpofu, chaining him to a fire hose.

A sobbing Mpofu reportedly told Mbalekwa's son, who was in charge at the club that night, that he was the ZBC chief executive and a friend of his father. Reports said the senior Mbalekwa was then called in and guards freed Mpofu.

He had been head hunted a year before by then Information Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo from the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) where he held a senior managerial post.

Under former president Robert Mugabe, Zanu PF was known for its tough stance against homosexuality.

Mpofu will now representing Zanu PF in the July harmonised elections after he won the Mberengwa South National Assembly primary polls.

He scored 2,899 votes while his nearest rival got 2,044 votes.

Meanwhile, career politician and cabinet minister Jorum Gumbo will stand in the Mberengwa West constituency after romping to a convincing victory against Adam Ncube.

Gumbo who is currently the transport minister secured 3,968 votes while Dube amassed only 1031 votes.

The transport minister has been in the spotlight in recent months over his involvement in the shady Zimbabwe Airways deal.

Meanwhile, the primary elections also claimed the scalp of former foreign affairs minister Simbarashe Mbengegwi who lost in the Zvishavane-Shurugwi senatorial elections to Larry Mavhima.

Mavhima polled 17,371 votes while Mbengegwi got 12,629 votes.

Another heavy weight to fall by the way was former mines deputy minister Fred Moyo who lost to Cuthbert Mpame.