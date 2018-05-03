2 May 2018

Nigeria: Boko Haram - Red Cross Reunites Mother, Daughter After Four Years

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Wednesday that it had reunited a mother, Aishatu Shehu, with her seven-year-old daughter, Amina, after they were separated for four years as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency.

Pamela Ongoma, an official of ICRC in Adamawa, disclosed this while speaking with reporters in Yola on Wednesday.

Ms Ongoma said that the duo was reunited following several contacts through phone calls, photograph exchange and other means.

She said Amina was separated from her mother in 2014 when she was three-years-old after an attack on their village in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno.

Ms Ongoma said Aishatu was located in Maiha Local Government Area of Adamawa while her daughter was traced to an adopted mother in Dusulu village of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno in 2017.

"The ICRC in collaboration with the Nigeria Red Cross Society today reunited a mother and her daughter after four years of separation," Ongoma said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that no fewer than 23 families were reunited in the North East Zone in 2016 after they were separated due to the Boko Haram conflict.

