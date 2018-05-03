2 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Crime Rate in North Gone Down By 50% - Army

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Nigerian army.

The 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna on Wednesday said the crime rate in the north had gone down by about 50 percent due to increase synergy between security agencies and the general public.

The Division's Chief of Staff, Sanusi Dahiru, a brigadier general, made this known in Kaduna when he received participants of Senior Executive Course 40 of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS).

Mr Dahiru noted that the security threat posed by cattle rustlers, armed bandits, illegal immigrants, Boko Haram and members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria reduced drastically.

"The division has been actively engaged in internal and external security through our various operational commitments like the operation MESA, operation SALAMA, operation Lafiya Dole among others.

"The Division had also carried out activities between the military and the civil populace, some of which include medical outreach, provision of boreholes to communities among others.

"We also collaborate with other security agencies where we give them training, and we are planning to have a joint operation centers with other security agencies", he said.

He added that non kinetic approach would help in tackling security challenges in the country.

"There is need for non-kinetic approaches by involving traditional rulers in creating awareness on security and the encouragement of artisanship to keep the youth busy."

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding, Muhammed Muhammed, a major general, expressed the belief that current security challenges in the country would be overcome through interactions with stakeholders.

"I want you to understand that the security challenges are so diverse, from cattle rustling, kidnapping, armed banditry and so on.

"Some are so endemic that requires much more than kinetic means to unravel them, so our interaction should assist us to find solutions to some of the challenges", he said.

Meanwhile, the team leader, Celestine Bassey, had earlier stated that the aim of the study tour was to see how the military has been tackling security challenges in the country.

"As this year's theme focuses on security management and community policing, we are here in Kaduna to see how the threat has been used to effectively manage security", he said.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Buhari's U.S. Outing 'Mediocre, Bungled', Obasanjo Says in Fresh Outburst

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has lashed out at President Muhammadu Buhari for his "mediocre" performance during… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.