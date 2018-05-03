2 May 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Melaye Docked in Stretcher, Granted N90M Bail

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Abuja — The Nigerian Police Force, on Wednesday, arraigned Senator Dino Melaye before a Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja for attempting to kill himself by jumping out of a vehicle conveying him to Lokoja to face criminal allegations against him.

Dino who was wheeled inside the dock in a stretcher, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail by the court to the tune of N90million.

Specifically, Police, in the First Information Report that was read before Magistrate Segun-Bello, alleged that on April 24, about 1330hrs at Area One round-about Abuja, "You Senator Dino Melaye of the Federal Republic of Nigeria while being conveyed in a Police White Hilux Bus with Registration number NPF 3354 D to Lokoja Kogi State to be arraigned in Court for Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms in Charge Number CMCL/14SC/2018 filed at the Chief Magistrate Court Lokoja, you Senator Dino Melaye intentionally broke the side windscreen of the Bux and jumped out of the bus after it was blocked by a Hilux Vehicle with registration number Kaduna MKA 603 GY occupied by your younger brother Samuel Melaye and one Barrister Amefula David Emeka and driven by yet to be unidentified person who escaped from the scene after the blockade.

"You Senator Dino Melaye after breaking the side windscreen attempted to kill yourself by jumping out of the bus and fell on the ground and thereafter started shouting that you want to kill yourself and implicate the Police for your death.

"That Police Officers who were escorting you in the bus tried to re-arrest you back to the bus but you resisted further arrest with the help of your brother Samuel Melaye and some lawyers in your company and further threatened to injure the Police officers if they try to further arrest you and you finally escaped from the scene in another Hilux vehicle".

It maintained that the lawmaker committed an offence punishable under Sections 148, 153, 172, 173, 231 and 326 of the Penal Code Act.

