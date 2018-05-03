Nigeria: Benue Killings - Army Arrests Herder With AK47 Rifle in Guma

Makurdi — Despite recent claims by President Muhammadu Buhari in far away America that herdsmen in Nigeria only wield sticks and matchetes while herding the cattle, the Nigerian Army, Wednesday paraded a herdsman, one Idi Gemu with an AK47 rifle in connection with the killings in Benue state.

Idi Gemu was arrested at Adagu village in Guma Local government area of Benue State by Men of the 72 Special Forces Battalion who were on operational patrol in the area.

Parading the suspect, the Commanding Officer of the Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Suleiman Muhammad recalled that "on the 26th of April, our men arrested three herdsmen militia in Guma Local government area and as a follow up to that we increased our tempo leading to the arrest of Idi Gemu.

"Our investigations are pointing to the fact that the three herdsmen arrested earlier and Idi have the same sponsors even though he refused to name the sponsors."

"I can assure you of the commitment of the army to do everything possible to protect lives and property of Benue people and indeed all Nigerians."

In an interview, the suspect, Gemu who spoke through an interpreter told newsmen that the gun was not his claiming that it belonged to a friend he met while looking for his sheep in the Nasarawa/Benue border.

He said, "I came from Adadu village in Obi local government area of Nasarawa state to search for my missing sheep. I found them among my fellow Fulani herders who were staying in Torkula village in Guma area.

"Since it was late to go back to Obi as at the time i found my sheep, I decided to stay back with my new found friends. So it was while i was sleeping that soldiers came, searched the house, found the gun in the room and arrested me but my friends escaped."