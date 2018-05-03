2 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Arrested KZN Student Confessed On Facebook to Killing of Ex-Girlfriend

Shortly after allegedly shooting a woman, a 23-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man took to Facebook to apparently confess to the crime.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said in the early hours of Wednesday, the police were called to Mangosuthu University of Technology residence called Lonsdale in South Beach, Durban.

"When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old with multiple gunshots," said Zwane.

The 21-year-old has been identified as quantity surveying student Zolile Khumalo, who is believed to be the ex-girlfriend of the suspect.

Zwane said a 23-year-old male, who was found at the scene, surrendered himself to the police.

"An unlicensed firearm was recovered at the scene as well as ammunition."

'I killed my Zozo'

The man is expected to appear at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday or Friday on charges of murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The incident at this stage is suspected to have been part of a domestic dispute, said Zwane.

In a Facebook post, the man wrote in isiZulu: "Konke kwaphenduka umlando ukube benginamandla bengzomvusa silungise amaphutha ngomlomo ...kodwa mnj kuphi laa ngba usehambe wangshiya ngingasashongo ukt ngyamxolela (sic)."

Loosely translated, he said: "It is surreal. If I had the power I would bring her back so that we can right our wrongs by talking. But that's no longer possible because she has left me without me having told her that I forgive her."

When one of the man's Facebook friends asked him what had happened, he wrote: "Ndoda ngombulele uMy zozo (sic)"

"Man, I killed my Zozo".

It is suspected that he wrote the post shortly after committing the crime.

Call for tighter security

The post which has been shared over 800 times has elicited widespread condemnation.

On a Facebook post by the university, the South African Student Congress (Sasco) expressed its condolences to the victim's family and friends.

Student representative council branch secretary Mlu Mkhwanazi said: "This recklessness resulted in one of our students and activist of the organisation losing her life."

Mkhwanazi said Khumalo was a very active member of the house committee at the university's main campus last year and "served students diligently and with respect".

Mkhwanazi said security should be tightened at the university.

"As Sasco we demand improvements in security across all residences and an immediate reshuffle of the security company specifically at Lonsdale Hotel.

"We further want to affirm that as the organisation we are against women and children abuse and we challenge all young men and young women to stand against this evil act."

He said Khumalo was a pillar of strength for the women around her.

Source: News24

