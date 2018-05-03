Nigeria: Don't Insult Shekau, Abubarnawi, Pray for 114 Chibok Girls, Leah Releases - Rev. Pona

Maiduguri. — Former Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Borno State Chapter, Rev. Titus Pona has said that apportioned blames on the leaders of two factions of insurgents may not quickening the released of the remaining Chibokgirls and Leah perhaps prayers has power to get abductees out.

Rev. Pona disclosed this during One day Prayer organized by National Union of KIBAKU Students (NUKS) to pray for the release of remaining Chibokgirls and Leah Sharibu in Maiduguri.

He noted that insulting the terror group will worsened the situations as parents of the girls are suffering.

"Why we pray for the leaders of insurgents is because they are parents, they have wives and children, so they know the value of their wives and children, you don't need to rain abuse on them, we don't need to insult Shekau or Abubarnawi because your properties is in their hands; all you need to do is to plead so that they can release your properties to you.

" Even Leah Sharibu the remaining Dapchi girl is my daughter and I speak with her parents everyday they are my member in ECWA church, so it is our earnest prayer that our remaining daughters and Leah will return homes safely because their parents are suffering,"

Rev. Pona pointed out that they have been praying for the release of all the abductees in insurgents den.

"We KIBAKU Christian, the same month that our girls was abducted, we organized prayers every Friday, between 12:30pm -2pm at CAN center in Maiduguri up till today. We vow and believed we will not stop these prayers until our girls return this is our mandate.

"We have never prayed for them to die because God does not happy that sinner die in sin so we pray for the leaders of Boko haram group, our daughters, Leah, others abductees, President Muhammadu Buhari and military." Rev. Pona revealed.

The Leader Muslims Umah in KIBAKU, Alhaji Yahaya explained that God created us in nations, tribes and colours so that we can recognized one another, saying if God wanted he would have created the whole world one religion.

"I am happy that we have transient the religion issues, we have come together to realized that we need our daughters and it doesn't matter how, where, when it happened. We Chibok Muslims Umah and CAN to be our brothers keeper's; nobody can use religion to divide us, God made the two religion subject of choice not by force.

"Since we are specifically to pray for the release of our daughters and for God to intercedes so that God will touch the hearts of those who abducted our children to release them to us. We have brought little children that we to have not sin to offers prayers for the release of our daughters. These creation are yet to be sinful so I call on them to recite some surah in Qur'an and pray for us.Five of them are going to recite verses to make quick intercede for their release." Alhaji Yahaya said.

District Head of Chibok, Engr. Modu Zanna thanked the students for the prayers and urged to pray for quick recovery of the parents involved in an accident.

"We are here for a purpose, we all know what has happened to us, it is very important for us to pray not only for the release of our daughters but 11 parents who had accident on their ways to visit our girls schooling at AUN Yola for speed recovery, our gathering today in respect our religion different but we come together as KIBAKU, I urge you all my sons and daughters not allow anyone cause division among you. I am optimistic that God will answer in this regards." Engr Zanna said.

The NUKS President, Comrade Musa Ibrahim Aji thanked those who works towards the release of 103 of Chibokgirls with sponsorship of their education.

" I am appealing to the Federal government, International community and security outfit not to relent in their effort that will lead the to the release of the remaining sisters and Leah Saribu as well as many other Nigerians that still held hostage by the Boko Haram Insurgents.

" NUKS wishes to appeal to the FG as a matter of necessity to complete the building project of GSS Chibok currently under construction. " Comrade Musa Ibrahim appealed.

Other dignitaries at the include Member representing Chibok at state House of Assembly, Hon. Aimu Foni his Damboa, Hon Habu Danja, Deputy Rector Ramat Polytechnic, Engr. Ali Bunu Mustapha and host of others.