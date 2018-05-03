Kenya: Gay Author Binyavanga Wainaina to Marry Long-Term Partner

Photo: Blogspot

Binyavanga Wainaina

Gay Kenyan author Binyavanga Wainaina has proposed to his long term partner after dating for more than five years, with the couple now set to wed early next year.

Binyavanga, who publicly revealed his sexual orientation during his 43rd birthday on January 18, 2014 in an article entitled "I am a homosexual, mum," made the wedding announcement on Wednesday through social media.

"I asked my love for his hand in marriage two weeks ago. He said yes, nearly immediately. He is Nigerian. We will be living in South Africa, where he will be studying next year. We will get married there, early next year," an ecstatic Binyavanga wrote about the upcoming nuptials.

WEDDING RECEPTION

Although the wedding will be held in South Africa, Binyavanga has promised his Kenyan fans of a grand wedding reception in Nairobi.

"We will have a reception for Kenyans in Nairobi sometime next year too. Nothing has surprised me more than coming to love this person, who is gentle and has the most gorgeous heart. I consider myself hugely lucky that he loves me and I have only recently fallen in love with him, but we have known each other and have been dating on and off since 2012," wrote Binyavanga.