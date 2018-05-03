2 May 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Re-Arrest Dino Melaye After Perfecting Bail Conditions

By Online Team

Senator Ben Bruce has said that the police have rearrested embattled Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye after perfecting his bail condition.

Ben Bruce who was in court during Dino's arraignment at the Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 2 Abuja, said that the police pick up Dino at the court premises with a promise to take him to the hospital but took him to the Force Headquarters.

"So @dino_melaye was granted bail. However, while leaving the court, he was picked up again by police. They claimed they were taking him to hospital, rather, they took him to Force Headquarters. Their intention is to move him to Kogi State anytime from now. Is this a democracy?" Ben Bruce queried in a post on micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Dino was brought to court on a stretcher by the police.

