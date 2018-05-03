Nigeria: 11 Lake Chad Governors Meet Over Boko Haram

Some 11 governors from states affected by Boko Haram insurgency in the Lake Chad Region are to meet in Maiduguri this weekend in efforts to design a framework to address the crisis.

It follows after the adoption of Resolution 2349 on Boko Haram and Lake Chad following the visit of the UN Security Council in March 2017.

The Resolution calls on governments in the region-Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria-to address the root-causes of the crisis.

The United Nations Development Programme says the northeast crisis has taken on a regional dimension, nearly a decade after Boko Haram began its insurgency in the region.

Millions have been displaced and billions of naira worth of property destroyed across the region.

President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to attend the meeting, alongside Ibn Chambas, UN Special Representative of the Secretary General for West Africa and the Sahel.

Others include François Louncény Fall, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Central Africa; ambassador Zaina Nyiramatama, Special Representative of the African Union to the Lake Chad Basin; and Edward Kallon, UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria