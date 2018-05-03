Nigeria: France Executes €417.7 Million Devt Projects in Nigeria

The French Government has executed projects and programmes in Nigeria worth €417. 7million.

That notwithstanding the country has pledged to continue to assist the Nigerian Government in revitalizing its economy through its Economic Recovery and Growth Plan under its "All-Africa" Strategy.

The information is contained in the Agence Francaise de Development 2017 Report released by its Chief Executive Officer - Rémy Rioux.

A statement made available from the French Embassy in Abuja to Vanguard on Sunday, said, "In line with the strategic priorities defined by the Federal Government of Nigeria in the "Economic Recovery and Growth Plan" adopted in early 2017 and AFD's "All-Africa" Strategy, the AFD Country Intervention Strategy for Nigeria, recently revised for the years 2017 - 2021, focuses on contributing to the development of a competitive economy that creates jobs and wealth, and to an inclusive and resilient development.

"A significant growth in commitments:

In 2017, AFD Nigeria started a financial support to new projects amounting to €415.7million, mainly in favor of,urban water supply in Kano state; Transport Master Plan in Lagos state; Guarantees to SMEs; Pro-climate infrastructures at regional level; Development of sustainable low emission projects in Africa.

"This brings the total amount of commitments from 2010 in Nigeria and ECOWAS to more than 1.5 billion EUR with over 30 projects.

"Over 1.8 million people benefit from improved electricity service; more than two million people have access to improved water service ; 260,000 travelers a day benefit from an average travel time reduction of 35 minutes per trip, nearly 2,000 km of rehabilitated rural roads and 11,230 tons of grain purchased to deal with food crises in West Africa."

The CEO said that in a deliberate effort to aid African economies, more than 50 percent of its funding goes to the African continent.