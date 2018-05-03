2 May 2018

Nigeria: Davido's Babymama Sophia Momodu Hit By Internet Troll - Deactivates Instagram

Photo: Vanguard
Davido and Sophie Momodu.

Sophia Momodu, Davido's first babymama has deactivated her Instagram page following bashing from internet trolls and fans of the singer infatuated with his new found relationship with girlfriend, Chioma Avril.

Davido, threw a birthday party for Chioma, 23, with a N45m Porsche surprise birthday gift with plate number that read: 'Assurance' on Monday.

The 'FIA' crooner had earlier dropped a song titled 'Assurance' ahead of Chioma's party.

Sophia, who deleted her Instagram page on Wednesday, is the mother of Davido's first daughter, Imade and the niece of popular journalist and owner of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu.

Fans of Davido began to troll Sophia after the singer premiered a song 'Assurance' for Chioma on her pre-birthday party.

The fans accused Sophia of a failed attempt to 'tie Davido down' with the pregnancy and birth of their daughter, despite being aware of his relationship with Chioma.

This comes after Davido revealed that he had known Chioma for five years, although the relationship became public some months ago.

Although Sophia is older than Davido, she gave birth to their daughter in 2015, followed by a heavily publicised custody drama.

However, the Vlogger is not the only woman to have a child for the DMW boss, as he welcomed another baby girl in 2017 from an American girlfriend Amanda.

