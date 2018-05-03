2 May 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe's Premier Arts, Culture Festival Roars Into Life

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Harare International Festival of the Arts.

Harare — The much-awaited 2018 Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA) kicked off Tuesday with various shows being staged.

While different shows ranging from theatre, music, dance and workshops took place during the day, the main highlight was the opening show held Tuesday night in Harare Gardens on the Main stage.

Hundreds of revelers attended the opening show despite heavy rains that pounded the city.

The opening show set the tone to Harare's premier arts festival with collaborative acts by different artists that included a collaboration between the American Balkan Slavic Soul Party brass/jazz band and the Zimbabwe College of Music.

Other local artists that performed were Afro-fusion singer Hope Masike, Jazz musician Prudence Katomeni Mbofana and Afro-jazz musician Dereck Mpofu who put up a scintillating performance with his song "Chisikana Changu Zimbabwe" that extols Zimbabwe's beauty and rich natural endowments.

The show runs until May 6 at different venues around the capital under the theme "We Count."

Over 200 artists from across the globe, including and arts and dance troupe from China, will perform during the weeklong event.

This year's HIFA is running for the 18th year after having taken a break in 2016.

Zimbabwe

Zanu-PF Announces Winners of Primary Polls

Zanu PF yesterday announced the official list of candidates who will contest the forthcoming National Assembly elections… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.