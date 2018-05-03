2 May 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania/Algeria: Hopeful Yanga Squad Off for Algiers Tie Tomorrow

YOUNG Africans

YOUNG Africans have turned their focus on CAF Confederation Cup group stage and are expected to jet off tomorrow for Algiers, Algeria ahead of their match against hosts USM Alger on Sunday at the Stade 5 Juillet 1962.

Yanga, who are the only remaining country representatives at the continental club championships are eager to start their group phase campaign on a positive note away.

However, Yanga will have to put their last Sunday's 1-0 defeat at the hands of their archrivals Simba in the Mainland Premier League encounter at the National Stadium behind them to excel in continental second tier club championships.

Yanga are expected to breathe new lease of life after Congolese Coach, Zahera Mwinyi took charge, replacing Zambian, George Lwandamina, who unceremoniously parted ways with the team.

He will work hand in hand with coach, Noel Mwandila and his assistant Shadrack Nsajigwa.

The Jangwani Street lads have commenced their preparations for the Algiers match immediately after the last Sunday's derby.

Yanga qualified into the group stage after dismissing Ethiopian side Wolaitta Dicha 2-1 on aggregate, thanks to 2-0 home victory, before losing 1-0 away. They have been pooled in group D alongside Kenya's Gor Mahia, Rayon Sports from Rwanda and USM Alger.

While, Yanga will be away in Algiers, Rayon Sports will be facing Gor Mahia in all East Africans encounter on the same day in Kigali. After taking on the Algerians, Yanga will return home to host Rayon Sports at the National Stadium on May 16th. The match will be officiated by Kenyan referees with Davies Omweno being at the central, assisted by Gilbert Cheruiyot and Tony Kidiya respectively.

After hosting Rayon, Yanga will travel to Kenya on July 17th to face Gor Mahia, which is under former Simba coach Englishman, Dylan Kerr. And, ten days later they will welcome the Kenyan giants at the National Stadium before taking on USM Alger in the return leg encounter on August 17th at the same venue.

Yanga will wind up their group campaign by travelling to Kigali to face Rayon Sports on August 28th this year.

Group A has drawn together ASEC Mimosa of Ivory Coast, Raja Club Athletic of Morocco, AS Vita from Democratic Republic of Congo and Aduana Stars from Ghana.

Group B consists RS Berkane from Morocco, Egypt's Al Masry, UD Songo of Mozambique and El Hilal from Sudan. Teams in Group C include CARA from Congo Brazzaville, Enyimba of Nigeria and Williamsville from Ivory Coast and Djoliba from Mali.

