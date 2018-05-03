Tanzania: Officials Involved in Illegal Fishing

Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Luhaga Mpina

THE Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Luhaga Mpina said some unfaithful government officials have been teaming up with unscrupulous businessmen to finance individuals involved in illegal fishing in Lake Victoria.

Winding up deliberations and observations from Members of Parliament during the seminar on fishing industry, Mr Mpina said the major challenge the ministry was facing in dealing with monitoring and control of the sector is the presence of a few government officials who have been dealing with illegal fishing business.

"Most of the people involved in illegal fishing to a greater extent are government officials. Sometimes you find that the District Executive Director (DED) masterminds illegal fishing. Do you expect a municipal or district council will make intervention of the menace in such a situation?" he queried.

"Some of the top businessmen in fishing zone are the major sponsors as they facilitate those involved in illegal fishing as well the local government so that they keep a low profile on the situation" he said. The minister said they have nabbed councillors, a DED, a Chairperson of District Council, Members of Parliament and other top officials.

That is why, he said, when needed action is being enforced they come out shouting against it since they have vested interest in illegal fishing.

Following the sentiments, the Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Water, Mr Mahmoud Mgimwa, wanted Mr Mpina to make public the names of the officials and Parliamentarians involved in illegal fishing.

"We have been fighting for a good course for the growth of the fisheries industry. Therefore, if there is anyone who is pulling down our efforts, then, we should all stand against them," he said.

During his presentation on the fisheries sector, the Director of the Department of Fisheries Development, Mr Emmanuel Bulayi, said research findings indicate that the percentage of legally recognised Nile perch of between 50 and 85 centimetres was now only 3 per cent in Lake Victoria.

Statistics, according to him, show that in the previous years, Lake Victoria had 550 different types of fish, but currently there are only three types.

He added that in 2015 alone, Nile Perch fishing in the lake stood at 101,573 tonnes, out of which only 8,337 were on slot size, meaning that many fishing activities at that time targeted premature fish that fall below 50 and 85 centimetres in length.

Mr Bulayi said there was an increase of illegal fishing activities by 63.8 per cent.

The situation, he said, poses a threat on fish in Lake Victoria. Because of this, the number of fishing processing industries went down from 13 that were available in 1998 to only eight. Fishing production, he added, had equally slowed down from 1,065 tonnes per day to 171 tonnes, thus reducing employment opportunities from 4,088 to 2,179.