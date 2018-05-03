Tanzania: RC Warns Violators of Workers' Rights

DODOMA Regional Commissioner (RC), Dr Binilith Mahenge

DODOMA Regional Commissioner (RC), Dr Binilith Mahenge, has directed trade unions in his region to report to his office employers who violate workers' rights for legal action.

Addressing workers on Labour Day here yesterday, Dr Mahenge, said employers who will not comply with the National Social Security Fund Act which directs them to contribute funds for the social security should be reported to his office.

"I want to get reports on employers who have the tendency of violating workers' rights in my area," said the RC, who graced the annual event held at Jamhuri Stadium to celebrate the achievements of workers.

Under the theme "We support the Government's Decision to merge pension funds", this year's Labour Day was aimed at reminding the employers on complying with the National Social Security Fund Act. Dr Mahenge assured the trade unions that the government would work on complaints lodged by workers to them, stressing that the authorities should be informed on the complaints for action.

As for the presidential announcement that Dodoma should be upgraded to city, the RC said plans were underway to survey over 100,000 new plots of land in the new city, adding that the exercise to sell 18,000 plots announced recently was in progress.

"The objective of the exercise to survey plots is to ensure that every Dodoma resident gets an opportunity to own a plot," he said. Dr Mahenge appealed to the investors to invest in real estate business in Dodoma due to growing demand of residential houses in the wake of the government's decision to relocate the seat of government to the Central Zone region.

He also ordered public and private institutions to embark on the campaign to plant trees around their offices to support the campaign launched by Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan which is geared towards making Dodoma green.

Earlier, Executive Committee Member of Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (TUCTA), Mr Sostheness Ndishi, expressed concern on the government's decision to merge pension funds, saying the workers were worried over their benefits.

"Workers are worried over the calculation to be used to get their benefits in pension funds after the government merges the social security funds," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to the government for starting to clear workers arrears comprising leave and relocation allowances.