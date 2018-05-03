Tanzania: DLAB to Train Women On ICT, Data On Finance

TANZANIA Data Lab (dLab) has established a strategy to train women and girls countrywide on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Data, to enable them tap various opportunities in digital realm especially in access to financial systems.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Project Management and Engagement Advisor of dLab, Mr Godfrey Justo said already 40 school girls and women are continuing with the course at the centre. He further said the training aims at enabling them to access easily various systems in the financial services which form part of life of every citizen.

Mr Justo pointed out that the move towards establishing the project came up after observation that many women and girls do not have the right knowledge to access various data that involves the modern technological knowhow.

He said few women in the ICT and Data realm depict a picture that is making them lag behind in various opportunities available in technologies as well as in entrepreneurship issues.

"The introduction of this training strategy will not only help solve challenges facing them in financial systems, but will make them be familiar with technological opportunities like men by 2030," he said.

The Tanzanian Data Lab (dLab) is an open working space where data from multiple sectors and sources can be combined, processed and shared to drive better policies and decision-making.

During the occasion, the Operation Director of Financial Sector Deepening Trust (FSDT), Ms Irene Mlola pointed out that as the supporter of the project, various studies they have conducted as well as dLab have discovered that majority of women and girls are not involved in financial systems, because they have limited understanding or do not know at all on data technology issues.

She said they are banking on the studies to secure a solution to the women and girls folk, who will later on also become ambassadors of the public on the enlightenment.

One of the beneficiary of the project, a Form Five student at Tambaza Secondary School, Yasinta Luhanga pointed out that through the project, she is now capable of creating 'Tone App', which cites information on water sources.

She said the app is capable of addressing challenges of water shortage and its reliability in urban and rural areas countrywide.

"The project has helped me to get reliable data on the issue... I am dealing with. I hope the app would be the solution to access sufficient water for human use," she added.