Angola: President João Lourenço in Lusaka for Bilateral Co-Operation Reinforcement

Luanda — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, arrived in Lusaka, Zambia, on Wednesday morning for a 48-hour official visit to that neighbouring country, aimed at reinforcing the bilateral relations.

At the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, the Angolan statesman was welcomed by the Zambian President, Edgar Lungu, and other members of the Zambian government.

The visit programme outlines bilateral talks for Wednesday, in the end of which it is expected the signing of agreements in areas like tourism, visas exemption on ordinary, diplomatic and service passports.

Another agreement might also be signed in the domain of mutual assistance and co-operation in the sector of Customs.

Angola and Zambia are also to sign an agreement in the area of public order and security, as well as a co-operation protocol in agriculture.

The Angolan Head of State is to be received in an audience by his Zambian counterpart, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, as well as he is to hold a meeting with the Angolan community residing in this neighbouring country.

An Angola/Zambia Business Forum is also scheduled to take place, with a view to promoting entrepreneurial opportunities between the two countries.

Later on Thursday, after the activities on agenda for that day, the Angolan Head of State will travel to Windhoek, Namibia, also on an official visit.

João Lourenço is heading a delegation comprised of about eleven governmental ministers and 25 entrepreneurs.