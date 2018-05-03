2 May 2018

Angola: Cabo Verde and Angola Establish Strategic Partnership

Luanda — Cabo Verde and Angola managed to establish a strategic partnership, besides strengthening the traditional bilateral relations, during last week's visit to Angola of the Cabo Verdean Premier, José Ulisses Correia e Silva.

Making an assessment of his trip, the Cabo Verdean Prime Minister deemed positive his three-day official visit to Angola.

He explained that the visit produced a verbal process that outlines several bilateral co-operation areas.

In this ambit, he announced that the Cabo Verdean Deputy Prime Minister, who is also Finance minister, will soon visit Angola.

The two countries also signed a co-operation agreement on local governments. The Cabo Verde Premier reminded that his country has a good experience in local elections since 1991.

He said the co-operation will be extended to the domains of air and maritime transportation.

"Angola has very good perspectives, so we believe that it has a promising future and we intend to strengthen our partnership", he stressed.

During his stay in Luanda, the Cabo Verdean Premier held a meeting with the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, at which the two officials reiterated the willingness to strengthen the bilateral co-operation between both countries.

