Angola: Probe Over Brewer's Alleged Environmental Crime

Luanda — The Ministry of Industry "will carry out urgent inspection" to investigate the veracity of reports of a possible environmental crime allegedly committed by the Ngola Beer Factory in Lubango, southern Huíla province.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the ministerial department said it would work in coordination with the ministries of Environment and Health with a view to ascertaining the truth of the facts reported by the Angolan Public Television (TPA) on Monday.

In the note, the Ministry of Industry promises that, together with the local authorities, it will carry out a global inspection action, with the aim of assessing whether all industrial units are carrying out their activity within the law.