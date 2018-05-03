2 May 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: University Lecturer Points Out Causes of Unemployment

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lubango — Technological development, globalization, de-industrialization, modern methods of management, are among some of the causes that contribute to the promotion of unemployment in society, whose effects are reflected more in youth.

This was defended on Tuesday in Lubango, southern Huila province, by the university lecturer, Carlos Cardoso, when speaking at the workshop on "Causes and consequences of youth unemployment", promoted by the provincial secretariat of UNITA.

At the time, he said that the consequences of unemployment can be devastating, both from the point of view of the unemployed person and his family, and from the social and political point of view.

Angola

Angola Presents Health Improvements in Havana

Angola's improvements achieved in the health sector and the challenges it faces were presented in the 3rd International… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.