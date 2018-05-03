Angola: University Lecturer Points Out Causes of Unemployment

Lubango — Technological development, globalization, de-industrialization, modern methods of management, are among some of the causes that contribute to the promotion of unemployment in society, whose effects are reflected more in youth.

This was defended on Tuesday in Lubango, southern Huila province, by the university lecturer, Carlos Cardoso, when speaking at the workshop on "Causes and consequences of youth unemployment", promoted by the provincial secretariat of UNITA.

At the time, he said that the consequences of unemployment can be devastating, both from the point of view of the unemployed person and his family, and from the social and political point of view.