3 May 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Showers Mar Hifa Opening Night

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Harare International Festival of the Arts.
By Tafadzwa Zimoyo and Nokutenda Chiyangwa

The much-anticipated Harare International Festival of the Arts was marred by rains as skies let off non-stop showers that sprayed festival goers for the better part of the opening show titled "We Count". Tuesday night at Hifa has always been the best for arts lovers, but this year was a bit different.

The showers compounded an uninspiring performance by more than 100 artists among them Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana, Dereck Mpofu and Masa Caroleen, who crowded the stage.

However, the end of the show gave a better picture as fireworks illuminated the sky to complement a fast the fast song that led to exciting dances among the crowd and on stage.

The better part of the opening night was below the standard that the festival has set over the past years. Before the show, Manuel Bagorro, the founder and artistic director of HIFA was a bit sceptical about the event and gave a comment that left the show open to debate.

"It's very experimental and you never know it might be a good show or a total disaster," Bagorro said before the show.

Another notable mistake was that some of the performers had no costumes and it appeared as though ordinary people were on stage.

But music played on with sparks of brilliance from the brass band and also a rendition of Dr Thomas Mapfumo's hit "Vanhu Vatema" which encourages Africans to remain united.

Other songs that made up the playlist include Yvonne Chaka Chaka's "Motherland" as well as Hugh Masekela's medley, which was a tribute to the late South African trumpeter.

HIFA will run until Sunday.

Another big show to look forward to is from South Africa's groups Freshly-Ground on Sunday and Lira on May tonight on ZOL Main Stage.

For those who love comedy Uganda's funniest Patrick "Salvador" Idiringi will keep fans on the edges on Saturday's EcoCash Day at [email protected] Complex.

Another must watch for music lovers is Tresor, the DRC born star who is scheduled to make his HIFA debut on EcoCash Day on ZOL Main Stage.

The "Never Let Me Go" hitmaker returns to Zimbabwe after his performance at the Victoria Falls Carnival last year but this time he is part of HIFA.

Read the original article on The Herald.

