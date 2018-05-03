Angola: Workers Demand Revision of General Labour Law

Luanda — The revision of the General Labour Law (LGT) to tailor it to the country?s Constitution, combat corruption and end regional asymmetries is part of the demands made on Tuesday by the Angolan Trade Union.

The demands read by the Trade Union's representative, Manuel Chiviya Mateus, at Luanda's independence square during the 1st May celebration, counted on the presence of many trade unionists.

The demands also included the end of layoffs and compulsory transfers without legal basis underway in several sectors and to improve the work inspection.

The guarantee of the Social Security System, equal treatment of national workers in comparison to foreigners with regard to remuneration, working conditions and the implementation of social dialogue for the sake of the workers, are among the demands.

The Angolan Trade Union also calls for an end to the intimidation of workers and trade unionists and the improvement of the management of the Public Transport Network.

In his turn, the minister of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security, Jesus Maiato, in a brief statement to the journalists shortly after the activity, said the country's Labour Law is updated and adjusted to the current conditions of the country.