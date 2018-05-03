2 May 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Visa Waiver Deal Tops Angolan President Visit to Zambia

Luanda — The agreement on visa waiver is in the top of the agenda of the visit of the Angolan president, Joao Lourenco, to pay on 2-3 May to Zambia.

According to the source from the ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX), the president's agenda also includes discussions on the strengthening of the political economic relations, the customs situation and peace and security in the southern region of Africa.

Joao Lourenco, who pays an official visit to Zambia for the first time since his inauguration to the office, is expected to accomplish an intense working agenda.

Both States consider excellent their political relations. It is under this perspective the Zambian president, Edgar Lungu, commuted in 2015 the life sentence of Angolan citizens condemned in that country for 20 years in prision. In 2009 the two governments signed an agreement to changing prisoners. A Memorandum of Collaboration on "partnership for health and well-being" was signed last January by the Health ministers of Angola, Sílvia Lutucuta and of Zambia, Chitalu Chilufya. Angola, and Zambia share more than one thousand kilometers of border.

