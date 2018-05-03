2 May 2018

PR Newswire (New York)

Libya: UK Condemns Attack On Libyan Elections Commission

Photo: Day Donaldson/Flickr
Islamic State (ISIS) fighters.
London — Minister for the Middle East, Alistair Burt has issued a statement following a terrorist attack in Libya on the High National Elections Commission

Minister Burt said:

"I am extremely concerned to hear about the attack on the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) in Tripoli today. I condemn the attack in the strongest terms and send my deepest condolences to the families of those who were killed.

"The HNEC plays an invaluable role in supporting Libya's progress on the democratic path. The UK continues to stand by Libya, and our commitment to supporting all Libyans remains steadfast."

SOURCE UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office

