2 May 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola to Attend World Press Freedom Day Event in Ghana

Luanda — Angola is to part in the forum on transparency, access to sources and media freedom in face of the political and economic power, Wednesday in Accra, Ghana, to celebrate the World Press Freedom Day to be marked Thursday, May 3.

To in order to participate in the event, a delegation headed by the Secretary of State for Social Communication, Celso Malavoloneke, left Luanda Wednesday morning to Ghana to attend the event.

The secretary general of the Union of Angolans Journalists (SJA), Teixeira Cândido who integrates the national delegation told Angop that the Accra meeting will be used by UNESCO to deliver the annual Guillermo Cano Press Freedom Prize to the Egyptian photographer Mahmoud Abu Zeid.

Also kown as Shawkan, the Egyptian photographer, was arrested on August 14, 2013, while covering a demonstration at Rabaa Al Adawiya Square, in Cairo. He risked being sentenced to death.

Under the theme "Media, Justice and the Rule of Law: The Counter power of Power," the meeting will bring together delegations from more than 100 countries.

