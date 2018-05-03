Africa: Liberian Entrepreneur, Mlen-Too Wesley Named Obama Foundation Africa Leader

Mlen-Too Wesley, co-founder of Cookshop.biz and one of 200 emerging African leaders identified by the Obama Foundation

Mlen-Too Wesley has been named as an Obama Foundation African Leader. Wesley, the Co-Founder and Director of Technology at Cookshop Food Services, and Principal Advisor for Program and Policy at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, was picked from over 10,000 other applicants across the continent.

According to a press release, Wesley will be entering the astute inaugural class of the Leaders Africa Program which will convene in Johannesburg, South Africa, from July 14 through July 18, 2018.

The Obama Foundation identified 200 emerging African leaders from all sectors -- government, civil society, and the private sector -- who have demonstrated a commitment to advancing the common good. The objective of the program is to build a growing network of innovative and ethical changemakers, who seek to drive positive change in their communities. Successful candidates demonstrated a potential for impact, and a clear commitment to integrity.

The Obamas announced that through the Obama Foundation, they will be training leaders across Africa who work in government, civil society, and the private sector. The training will continue for another year in which participants are provided with online resources, including webinars from industry experts.

"The Obama Foundation Leaders Program: Africa represents our largest and most ambitious international program to date," said Bernadette Meehan, Chief International Officer of the Obama Foundation. "In bringing together 200 young leaders from across Africa, we hope to begin a conversation about how each of us can create positive change in our communities."

Cookshop Food Services, also known as Cookshop.biz, launched in 2014 and is an online food delivery service that lets you browse and order from the top restaurants in Monrovia via a mobile device or computer. A homegrown enterprise, it was founded by Mlen-Too Wesley and Charles Dorme Cooper, another Liberian ICT professional. Cookshop.biz is funded by Liberian investors, powered by local food vendors, and represents the evolution of the ICT sector in Liberia.

At the Ministry of Finance, Wesley works to promote coordination between government, development partners, civil society, and the private sector towards the successful implementation of programs and policies in alignment with the new pro-poor agenda for development in Liberia.

Wesley holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics, Political Science, and Philosophy from the University of Rochester, and studied Computer Science at Penn State University.