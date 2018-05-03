Angola Presents Health Improvements in Havana

Luanda — Angola's improvements achieved in the health sector and the challenges it faces were presented in the 3rd International Convention on Public Health held in Cuba on 23-27 April 2018.

Held under the motto "Uuniversal health for sustainable development", Angola's presentation was made by the Secretary of State for Public Health, José Cunha, in representation of the Health minister, as part of the Cuba's south-south cooperation strategy.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Angolan official's agenda included meetings with Cuban officials, namely the deputy minister of Health, Márcia Cobas and vice- president of the Executive Committee of the Council of Ministers, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz.

José Cunha also met separatedly Ghana's Health Minister, Alex Segbe and ANTEX representatives with whom he analyzed the cooperation between the two countries.

The official also met with the managing board of the National School of Public Health, representatives of the Medical Health Service Dealer and representatives of Farma-Cuba, Exportação.