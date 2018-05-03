Tanzania: Authorities Battle Against Improper Sanitation

THE market place in Unguja. People conduct their business without bothering to construct washrooms. Authorities have to tackle this challenge. (File photo.)

HEALTH authorities in Unguja North 'A' District recently conducted a survey to evaluate the use of toilets and established that at least 19,719 households had none, indicating that sanitation remains a challenge.

Lack of access to adequate sanitation facilities in the district with about 31,000 households have been linked to more than 1,713 cases of diarrhoea which has infected people including children in the region from January to March this year.

According to the survey respondents, , particularly those living close to the ocean were freely using the bush and beaches to relieve themselves.

While others dig holes in their gardens, where they defecate and thereafter cover with soil or grass.

"Diarrhoea attacking communities is a result of lack of toilet facilities in many homes in the District, something that cannot be ignored. Let us work jointly to promote use of toilets now," said Mr Muharami Haji Faki-Health Data officer, North District 'A' District. Reflecting on the survey, the health officer called for concerted efforts to ensure that all households have proper toilets and people use it.

The 2015- 16 Tanzania Demographic and Health Survey and Malaria Indicator Survey, estimate that about 27 percent of all households in Zanzibar use unimproved toilet facilities or have no toilet facilities at all.

Mr Faki said sanitation remains one of the key health issues in Zanzibar, urging members of the public to focus more on safe disposal of human waste to minimize risks of contracting diseases like cholera. Defecating in bushes and along beaches, not only pollutes the environment and spoil one of the tourism attraction sights, but also poses a health concern to communities' particularly during the ongoing rains.

"We should increase awareness campaign to ensure that every homestead has a pit latrine, and failure to comply is an offence as par Public Health regulations, which must be enforced," the Health Data officer said adding that bylaws should also be implemented in the various localities

. In a meeting at Mkokotoni district Council with health stakeholders in the district including community leaders, kiosks/ restaurants staff and food vendors, following the survey finding, he said that within the Months of January, February, and March this year, diarrhoea hit villages of Pwanimchangani, Matemwe-Kigomani, Nungwi, Kendwa and Mkokotoni. Unguja North 'A' District Commissioner (DC) Mr Hassan Ali Kombo said at the meeting that some people like in Chaani- Bandamaji village had positively quickly responded to the call observes health precautions and put into practice.

He said lack of toilets is to blame for avoidable outbreaks, appealing to health officers to practice zero tolerance to people living without having a toilet in their homes, as warned.

"The government will also not spare business people particularly food vendors violating health regulations like selling in filthy environment." In efforts to keep Zanzibar clean, the Second Vice- President Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi has also threatened to impose restriction on importation of pamper diapers if people continue with inappropriate disposal.

"It is a shame that despite repeated call for hygiene, people continue to throw recklessly used diapers.

This is unacceptable and people must stop before the government is provoked to tough measure against use of diapers," Mr Iddi said after making an impromptu visit to flooded areas. More than one-thousand people have been displaced by floods since heavy rains season started mid March this year, but the vice-president was particularly concerned with increasing people suffering from diarrhoea in urban district.

Iddi said that improper disposal of diapers was partly responsible for the diarrhoea and because bacteria from the faeces contaminate drinking water and vegetables, making people suffer from disease. Reports from Health centres in the Urban-West Region registered more than 600 people diarrhoea between March 09 and April 12, 2018.

"Fortunately, no death and no cholera cases so far," said Dr Mohamed Dahoma- acting Director of disease prevention, ministry of health. Dr Dahoma reiterated his call for increased awareness on keeping our surroundings clean, mainly promoting use of toilets and proper disposal of wastes including faeces, "diarrhoea and cholera only happens when water or food we eat has been contaminated by bacteria from faeces.

" Zanzibar was hit by cholera in 2015, 2016 consecutively, prompting the government to restrict drinks and food vending and setting health guidelines for restaurants and hotels. About four thousand people were infected with cholera, and at least 60 deaths.

The problem has repeatedly been associated with poor sanitation in many parts of Zanzibar with a population of estimated 1.3 million people, according to the 2012 national census conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics in collaboration with its Isles counterpart Office of Chief Government Statistician (OCGS-Zanzibar).

Both the government and development partners have encouraged people to built and use toilets, wash hands, and proper disposal of wastes, but even where toilets have been built, survey has shown that the majority in villages are not using.

Analysts like Mr Omar Kassim argue that culture of using toilet is also to blame because people including women in some rural areas prefer going in bush or beach to ease instead of latrines or toilets.

"There has been no enough widespread education effort to change the people's culture of open defecation and lack of sanitation. It is still an issue that must be addressed," Mr Kassim said adding that lack of water in some areas also discourages people from using toilets at home.