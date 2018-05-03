2 May 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Congolese Refugees Arrested for Attacking Police Officers

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Steve Terrill
Congolese refugee.
By Elisee Mpirwa

National Police say 23 Congolese refugees from Kiziba refugee camp in the Western Province, were arrested on Tuesday for throwing stones and attacking police officers with sharp objects.

Through their twitter handle, Rwanda National Police indicated that they are working with different stakeholders to restore calm and order to Kiziba Refugee Camp.

"Routine patrols continue in and around the camp to ensure safety for all refugees and other residents of the area," reads part of the tweet.

"Several refugees resorted to violence, throwing stones and attacking police officers with sharp objects, leading to the arrest of 23 individuals who were handed over to relevant authorities for investigations. Refugees, like all residents of Rwanda, must abide by Rwandan laws," it continues.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugees had earlier on April 30th issued a statement on its decision to dissolve the refugees' executive committee as one of the measures to restore law and order in the camp and its surroundings.

The decision was taken after findings by the ministry have established that a core issue causing unrest in the Kiziba Camp was the refugees' executive committee, which was established to help in the management of the camp, but has instead been mobilising refugees to revolt against government officials and partner institutions, denying them access to the camp, and causing disorder among the refugees, thereby rendering the camp and its surroundings unsafe.

"The Ministry has also directed that violent, unruly and provocative conduct in the camp is unlawful and must stop immediately to restore peace, law and order, as well as allow for dialogue to resolve any existing or emerging challenges," reads parts of the ministry statement.

The Government of Rwanda says that it is duty bound to provide safety to all Rwandans and refugees hosted in Rwanda. The Ministry therefore calls on all refugees to cooperate in restoring normalcy in the camp, and gives notice that any person attempting to interfere with this process will be in violation of the law and will be held to account.

Meanwhile, on Monday 21 Congolese refugees appeared before the Muhanga Intermediate Court and were remanded for 30 days for their role in February's riots in Kiziba camp, as court said that investigations are still going on.

Rwanda

Rwanda Asks to Host Genocide Archives

Rwanda has renewed its plea to host the archives of the disbanded UN tribunal, which tried fugitives of the 1994… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.