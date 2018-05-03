Malawi: Govt Values Role of Church - Minister

Chikwawa — Government has said it values the role various churches and religious groupings in the country play in directing its endeavours, saying they are like a 'good' referee.

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Spokesperson made the remarks on Sunday in response to the Pastoral Letter Catholic Bishops have produced.

Kasaila said the letter, which also points out some intra party highlights, gave a clear indication that the Catholic Church in the country values the importance of democracy.

He said: "The intra party highlights raised in the Catholic Bishops pastoral letter are essential to all political parties to improve and help to shape the country's democracy.

"As a country and after 25 years after attaining democracy, we are still learning and I believe there will be quite good improvements, but all we need is tolerance as a country and live to a dream of wanting to see a developed Malawi."

The minister, however, said the DPP-led government values the advice it gets from church leaders whom he described as referees that are there to shape the country's democracy.

The letter which highlighted a lot of social economic challenges was read in Chikwawa by Chikwawa Diocese Episcope Peter Musikuwa.

As Bishop Musikuwa read the pastoral letter, the Christians were very quiet listening to various social economic issues raised in the letter.

Some of the issues raised in the letter apart from lack of intra party democracy in the country's political parties were increased incidents of corruption and theft of drugs in public facilities, just to mention a few.

However, speaking in an interview after the Sunday service with Malawi News Agency (Mana), one of the congregants, Elizabeth Chatola expressed her disappointment with the letter.

"I think our Bishops are becoming too much involved in the politics of the country whereby they are forgetting their sole job which is to prepare us for the coming of Jesus.

"Some of the issues raised in the letter are also happening in the church. For example, we have corruption in the church," said Chatola.

However, James Phiri, another Catholic follower from St Michaels Parish in Chikwawa gave the bishops thumbs up saying the letter serves as a reminder to all the people in power.

The Bishops Pastoral Letter which was read in all Catholic parishes in the country was titled "A Call for a New Era in Malawi."