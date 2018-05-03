Malawi: Blantyre District Council Takes Bold Step Over Land Encroachers

Blantyre — Blantyre District Council will soon embark on a campaign aimed at getting back the land that was encroached in most of it facilities.

Speaking Monday during a full council meeting, Chairperson of the council, Tawanda Tambula, said time has come for the council to reclaim what it truly owns.

"A lot of public land and most of our market places are illegally possessed by encroachers. We have a lot in our development plans and if we don't curtail such acts, we will end up losing all our land and fail to implement our plans.

"Therefore as a council, we cannot sit and watch the council lose its land just like that. We will soon launch a campaign and take all what is ours," Tambula said.

He said the council will use its powers as stipulated in the constitution to get all the land that it was allocated.

District Commissioner (DC) for Blantyre, Bennet Nkasala said lack of resources to identify and engage surveyors to plant beacons was the only setback.

The DC acknowledged that many plots that belong to the council were encroached and that there was urgent need to reclaim them.

"Planting of beacons require a lot of resources. The council will have to arrange fuel, allowances and pay the surveyors. However, we will soon identify resources and engage surveyors to plant beacons in all the council facilities," Nkasala explained.

He has since called on the communities to guard against encroachers.

"But as a long lasting measure, communities in our facilities, be it school or health centres, need to be empowered to be vigilant and curb the malpractice," the DC said.