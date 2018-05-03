Photo: Dan Wandera/Daily Monitor

Savannah Region Police spokesperson Paul Kangave

The devil is rumoured to be at work as the Anglican Church leaders in Luweero Diocese try to deal with a sex scandal which has left a high ranking priest and a lay reader charged with aggravated defilement.

However, the diocesan top leadership remains mute and non-committal to disclose the steps they have undertaken to redeem the diocese image now on test.

This comes after a Rev. Canon in charge of one of the Archdeacons allegedly defiled and impregnated a 16-year- old girl and reportedly went into hiding after securing a questionable police bond.

According to Savannah Region Police spokesperson, Mr Paul Kangave, the Police are done with the investigations and a case file no. CRB22/2018 has already been sanctioned for the implicated Rev Canon aged 62 to appear in Court on charges of aggravated defilement.

Kangave revealed that three defilement cases involving diocesan staff are being handled by Luweero Central Police station where the priest, who happens to be the Archdeacon of Luteete Archdeaconry, is alleged to have defiled and impregnated an underage girl. Two other suspects, who are lay leaders attached to Bowa Church of Uganda in Makulubita Sub-county and St. Philips Church of Uganda Bajjo in Nyimbwa Sub-county, are also facing defilement charges respectively.

"The State Attorney has already sanctioned charges of aggravated defilement against the Rev Canon (name withheld). The lay leader attached to Bowa Church of Uganda is in police custody while his colleague who works with St. Philips Church is still at large," Kangave told the Daily Monitor on Wednesday.

Efforts to get a comment from the Diocesan Bishop Elidard Nsubuga failed after his known mobile cell phone number remained out of reach on Wednesday. All other top diocesan Clergy also refused to speak about the scandal and kept referring this reporter to the office of the bishop.

Conflicting reports from both the family members and the police on the whereabouts of the Rev Canon who was released on a police bond on April 19 has further left the Church on the spot. It emerged that the Church leadership quietly appointed Rev Godfrey Kasana as caretaker Archdeacon for Luteete Archdeaconry while the accused priest was temporarily transferred and given a less influential position to keep him out of the limelight as investigations into the alleged defilement case continues.

A close relative who only identified himself as Moses revealed that his uncle (accused priest) was picked from his home by two police officers last week to go and make a statement at police, but the family is yet to know where he is being held although police insist the cleric is out on police bond.

Two of the defiled girls are sponsored by a charity organisation attached to the Church under the names of Compassion Uganda.

Police records indicate that one of the defiled girls has been under the accused priest's care while Compassion Uganda footed the bill for the school fees among other basic needs. The girl was a pupil at Luteete Primary school in 2017 where she sat her Primary Leaving Examination, but failed to proceed with her studies after she got pregnant. The pregnancy surprised her relatives who raised a red flag after the girl implicated the priest.