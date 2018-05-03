Malawi: Angry Mob Kills 37-Year-Old Man in Mchinji

Mchinji — A 37-year-old man has been killed by an angry mob in Mchinji District after he was found in possession of four stolen goats.

Mchinji Police spokesperson said in April this year, Funanji Tafatatha, (now deceased) informed his wife, Elube Frackson, that he wanted to go to their garden for cultivation, but the same morning he was found at Puwele Village in Mchinji carrying four goats on his bicycle which were discovered to have been stolen from a nearby village.

Lubrino said this revelation compelled the community to start assaulting the suspect before he was rescued by his sympathisers.

After his relatives learnt of his assault, they took him and reported the matter to Kamwendo Police unit where they were referred to Kochilira Rural Hospital for examination and treatment but he was later referred to Mchinji District Hospital.

The Police spokesperson said the relatives chose to take him back home but he died on the way.

A postmortem conducted at Mchinji District Hospital has revealed that Funanji Tafatatha died of head injuries and internal bleeding.

The deceased hailed from Kwacha Village in Traditional Authority Simphasi in Mchinji.

The police have instituted investigations into the matter to arrest the perpetrators who when caught will answer the charge of murder.