2 May 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Communities Asked to Protect Nature for Continued Water Supply

By Brian Wasili

Mwanza — Mwanza District Council has urged communities of Traditional Authority (TA) Govati in the district to protect trees to help conserve water.

The call was made recently by Mwanza District Council Chairperson, Godfrey Zamaheya during Water Day Commemorations at Muwale Primary School Ground.

"Trees help retain water in the ground therefore they need to be protected," said Zamaheya.

Zamaheya said people in the area take charcoal production as source of income which was endangering nature including water sources.

"Thambani Mountain used to have thick forest but now it's not the same due to charcoal production and cutting of trees for planks," explained Zamaheya who was also guest of honour at the function.

Communities in the area are supplied with potable water whose main source is Thambani Mountain which is also source of numerous streams surrounding Thambani Trading Centre.

A multimillion kwacha water project which is being implemented by Red Cross is under construction at the bottom of Thambani Mountain.

Once the project is completed, according to Red Cross officials, lives of communities in the area are expected to be transformed through gravity fed irrigation schemes that will be established and through the use of the water for other purposes.

Project Officer for Red Cross, Charles Nyirenda, expressed fear over the tendency of cutting down of trees on the mountain by surrounding communities as it poses danger to the project.

"If this behaviour continues, the life span of the irrigation scheme will be jeopardized," lamented Nyirenda.

He then asked traditional leaders in the area to condemn the behaviour and work with Red Cross to accomplish the vision and make it sustainable.

TA Govati condemned perpetrators of deforestation in the area saying they will be punished according to by-laws set in the area to conserve environment.

"Let me ask all Group Village Heads in my area to apprehend anyone who breaks the by-laws that govern conservation of nature in your areas," said Govati.

Speaking earlier at the function, District Water Development Officer, Laston Chagunda disclosed that plans were underway to increase water points in the district by developing a stream at Kalanga and construction of a dam.

"We want to make potable water accessible to every household by reducing the distance that communities walk to access the water from 750 metres to an average of 500 metres in the whole district," said Chagunda.

This year's national event took place on 22 March in Dowa District under the theme "Natural Based Solutions for Water."

