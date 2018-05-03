Malawi Gaming Board Urges Youth to Work Hard in Education

Lilongwe — Malawi Gaming Board (MGB) has advised all youths under the age of 18 to work hard in education instead of engaging in gambling in different designated places across the country.

MGB is a parastatal organization mandated to regulate the gambling industry in Malawi.

The responsibility of the board is to issue licenses to people who run gambling businesses and collect tax (revenue) from the same.

Speaking in an interview during the weekend in Lilongwe, Senior Compliance Officer Miriam Kumbuyo said most of the youth in the country waste a lot of time playing games in casinos instead of going to school.

"The youth concentrate much on gaming houses instead of working hard in education," said observed.

She said the youth must know that betting is addiction, not a business, so people should not invest their money in betting because they can lose it all.

"The outcome of betting is determined by chance, as such, there is no guarantee that you will always win.

"Be mindful also not to play betting game in the streets or other unlicensed premises," she pointed out.

However, she said since gambling produce winners and losers, it is the duty of the board to put the lost money to good use such as construction of hospitals, class rooms, bridges and many others.

She said the general public should not get upset when they lose a bit of money at a gambling place because the lost money would help improve tourism and other sectors in the country.

In a separate interview, Kondwani Malata who is in standard seven at Mwenyekondo Primary school in area 36, Lilongwe said most of them went to premier bets to earn money.

"We do gambling instead of stealing other people's property in our areas and the money gained helps us to buy necessary school materials to use in our education such as school uniform and exercise books," the 17 -year- old boy highlighted.

In his remarks, Lilongwe police spokesperson, Kingsley Dandaula appealed to all parents and guardians to look after their children and encourage them to work hard in education so that youth they should not indulge themselves in malpractices which can lead to be arrested.

"The wachiona ndani people are not licensed by the Malawi Gaming Board and their aim is to steal money from people. So if anyone found doing this will face the law," Dandaula warned.