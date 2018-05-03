Malawi: Three Men Arrested for Possessing Fake Notes in Lilongwe

Lilongwe, 02 May 2018: Kanengo police is keeping in custody three men for being found in possession of fake currency contrary to section 382 of the penal code.

Kanengo police public Relations Officer Laban Makalani said the three men, Precious Kathyanga 35, Chikondano Phiri 27 and Chipiliro Phiri 19 were found with fake Malawian kwacha notes amounting to K384, 000.

"While operating under a tip off, a team of police detectives from Kanengo police station led by the station criminal investigations officer, Inspector Gift Mwahara arrested the trio on Monday at a drinking joint in Area 50, Lilongwe.

"During the time of the arrest the suspects were buying beer using the said notes," said Makalani.

He said the fake money bearing one serial number of AA7750735 is in K2,000 bank notes.

Makalani further said the culprits have pleaded guilty to the charges and police have intensified investigations to establish the source of the notes.

Meanwhile, police is advising members of the general public to check relevant security features on the bank notes whenever they are transacting to avoid being duped,

Chipiliro Phiri hails from Chitukula Village, Traditional Authority Chitukula, Precious Kathyanga hails from Ngwangwa Village T/A Kabudula while Chikondano Phiri hails from Chikowa Village also in TA Kabudula but all from Lilongwe.