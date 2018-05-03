2 May 2018

Tanzania: Minister Blames Slow Growth of Agro-Sector for Poverty

By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — Finance and Planning Minister,Dr Philip Mpango, has admitted that the growth of the Tanzanian economy - which stands at an average of 7 per cent - hasnot reflectedon the lives of majority Tanzanians, who are leading poor lives.

This, according to the minister, is due to slow growth of the agriculture sector, at 3.3 per cent, compared to the mining sector that grows at 16 per cent.

The agriculture sector employs over 60 per cent of Tanzania's population, according to the minister.

However, the minister said the government had put in place various policies and strategies to rejuvenate the sector, even though he fell short of outlining them.

He added that another factor, which has caused majority of Tanzanians to lead poor lives is an increase in population.

DrMpango said that while Tanzania's population hadseen a sharp rise, resources had remained the same.

He madethe remarks on Wednesday, May 2, when he addressed reporters during the 7th Economic and Social Research Foundation (ESRF) Annual General Meeting held in the city.

The conference themed "Equitable Growth and Human Development in Resourced-based Economy: Dialogue on Stockholm Statement for Tanzania" was organized by ESRF in collaboration with theGovernment of Tanzania and Embassy of Sweden.

