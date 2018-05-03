Kenya: DP Ruto Follows President Kenyatta's Lead, Apologises to Adversaries

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto followed President Uhuru Kenyatta lead in apologising to Kenyans as the government seeks to unite the country.

Ruto took to Twitter to apologise to anyone offended or hurt in anyway by what he has said or done at any time.

"Find it in your heart to FORGIVE me. I have forgiven ALL those who wronged me. Let's embark on BUILDING the BRIDGES of friendship and UNITY," Ruto said on his twitter handle on Wednesday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday apologised for anything "hurtful or damaging" he might have said in the heat of last year's elections.

He also called on all leaders across the political divide to do the same in the effort to repair relations severed as a result of political competition.

He himself accepted to shake the hand of Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino who insulted his mother, Mama Ngina.

"Since leadership is best done not by exhortation but by example, let me do as I have asked you to do. If there was anything I said last year that hurt or wounded you, if I damaged the unity of this country in any way, I ask you to forgive me, and to join me in repairing that harm."

In his State of the Nation address to the House, President Kenyatta also explained the motivations behind his precursory handshake with Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Following the annulment of his election in August 8 last year, President Kenyatta effectively referred to the Judiciary as bandits but took a more conciliatory tone in his speech on Wednesday.

"We ask only that your independence be joined to even greater effort on your part to ensure that your arm of government attains the highest standards of conduct and integrity, and that it never loses sight of the interdependence of all arms and levels of government."

