2 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Zanzibar Current Account Surplus Narrows

By Josephine Christopher

Dar es Salaam — Increased importation of goods and services have narrowed the Zanzibar current accounts surpluses by $18.4 million, a Bank of Tanzania report revealed.

The monthly economic outlook for March published by Bank of Tanzania (BoT) states that the current account recorded a surplus of $32.5 million in the year ending February 2018, compared with a surplus of $50.9 million in the corresponding period in 2017.

"The narrowed current account surplus is a result of the increase in imports of both goods and services," it stated.

The review shows that the value of imports for both goods and payments of services rose to $236.0 million during the year ending February 2018 from $160.7 million in the year ending February 2017.

