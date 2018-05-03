2 May 2018

Tanzania: No Study Loans for Students From Wealthy Families, Reiterates Magufuli

By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has reiterated that his government will not give higher education study loans to children from wealthy families.

He explained that the government was facing many challenges including ensuring children from poor families had access to free education from primary to secondary levels and later those that have qualified are given loans for higher education.

According to him, his government has increased the number of students qualified for higher education to 130,000 who need a total of Sh427billion for loans, which is a lot of money for the country which is still developing.

"The government is facing a lot of challenges in educating our children, and it's even sad that a report shows that at least 3,500 ghost students accessed loans while thousands others had finished studies but have been elusive in paying back their loans," he explained.

Dr Magufuli made this emphasis on Wednesday, May 2 as he addressed management, staff and students of Mkwawa University Education College in Iringa Region where he highlighted that the government was spending at least Sh23.8 billion every month on free education.

He stressing that donors have not been impressed with the decision and that was why they pulled out from funding the same.

He said that the country has passed through several phases since Mwalimu Julius Nyerere era when he introduced Universal Primary

Education (UPE) to ward schools under former President Jakaya Kikiwete's administration and now free education for all.

According to him, the opportunity afforded should not be left to pass, as it would enable children from all budgets to build a future for themselves and take advantage of the opportunities afforded by the country including value addition for tuner fish found in our seas instead of leaving them to waste.

He said the government has so far employed 6,500 teachers and plans to increase 2,000 more next year.

He was responding to a couple of questions from the audience.

