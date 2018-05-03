Nigeria: Govt Beefs Up Security At Worship Centres, Markets After Mubi Bombing

Photo: Premium Times

Nigerian police force

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has directed security agencies to step up security in Mubi, Adamawa State and its environ, especially public places like worship centres and markets.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande in Abuja.

Osinbajo, who described the May 1, 2018, suicide bomb attacks in a mosque and market in Mubi as tragic, said desecration of a place of worship by criminals was condemnable.

He expressed condolences to the victims and their families, and to the government and people of Adamawa State.

The vice-president said he was in touch with the Adamawa State Governor, Bindow Jibrilla, and had also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to ensure the speedy and adequate provision of medical supplies and relief materials to the victims.

He expressed the gratitude of the federal government to the rescue workers and medical personnel who attended to the victims.

Osinbajo said security agencies were working hard to apprehend the criminals behind the dastardly act so as to bring them to justice.