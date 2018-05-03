Tanzania: Magufuli Orders Arrest of a Don

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has directed security organs to investigate a professor he named as Prof Mushi with regard to controversy surrounding the construction of a Sh8 billion Mkwawa hall at Mkwawa University. The investigations will involve the project contractor as well.

Magufuli said that the University of Dar es Salaam spent a total of Sh10 billion for the construction of its dormitories while Mkwawa University spent Sh8 billion to construct a hall.

"I wonder why no action has been taken against the professor. They are also liable for punishment if the mismanage government funds," he stressed.

He directed the police, the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), the University as well as the Ministry to take quick action on the matter or he would follow it up himself.

According to him, it was unethical for the professor to have paid the contractor without having looked at the certificate of work done. He promised that legal action will be taken against them as the government would not tolerate anyone misusing public funds while the public was paying taxes to better their economy.

"Ensure that the contractor is also taken to task, and if he is found guilty according to our laws he can be imprisoned for up to 5 years," he said.