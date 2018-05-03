2 May 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Soldier Killed, Others Injured in Blue Nile Ammo Store Explosion

Tagged:

Related Topics

ED Damazin — A soldier of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) was killed and others wounded in an explosion at an ammunition store that shook Ed Damazin, capital if Blue Nile state on Monday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the explosion killed soldier Kamal Abakar and wounded an as yet unknown number of his comrades.

The blast occurred in the military engineering store in the northern part of Ed Damazin. Abakar was near the store in a service lift. The explosion could be felt throughout Ed Damazin and caused panic among residents. Smoke could be seen rising from the scene.

Several wounded soldiers were taken to the town's medical hospital.

In January 2015, an explosion of ammunition at the Ed Damazin military garrison set dozens of houses on fire, and caused great panic among the residents, who thought that fighting had broken out.

Sudan

Premier Abiy Arrives in Khartoum

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived today in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, for a two-day official visit to the country. Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.